Ex-Phillies manager Charlie Manuel shares health update in social media post

Charlie Manuel took to social media this week with a rather encouraging update on his own health situation.

The ex-Philadelphia Phillies manager Manuel tweeted a picture of himself watching the team’s playoff opener on Tuesday from a hospital room.

“Not where I hoped to be but I’m with our fans, our team, our city in my heart,” Manuel wrote. “LFG.”

Manuel was also feeling well enough to joke in a subsequent tweet on Wednesday about his recovery process.

“I took bp for rehab today. You,” Manuel tweeted.

Manuel, 79, managed the Phillies from 2005-13, including for their World Series title in 2008. In more recent years, he had returned to the Phillies as a senior advisor to the GM and (briefly) as their interim hitting coach.

The Phillies announced last month that Manuel had suffered a stroke while undergoing a medical procedure. Fortunately though, Manuel appears to be on the mend and will be cheering for the Phillies from afar as they look to defend their NL pennant this postseason.