Phillies issue statement about health of Charlie Manuel

The Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday issued a statement regarding the condition of Charlie Manuel, who suffered a stroke earlier that day.

The Phillies’ statement said that fans were being asked to keep Manuel in their thoughts and prayers.

“The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the Phillies’ statement said.

Manuel, 79, played professionally from 1969-1981. He became a manager with the Cleveland Indians and led them for two and a half seasons from 2000-2002. He is best known for managing the Phillies from 2005-2013. He was their manager during their great run from 2007-2011 when they won five straight NL East titles, made two World Series appearances, and won the 2008 championship.

Though he was fired as manager of the Phillies in 2013, he was hired to serve as their hitting coach in 2019.

Manuel has overcome numerous medical issues throughout his life. He has survived a heart attack, quadruple bypass surgery, a blocked and infected colon, and kidney cancer. Manuel is a member of the Phillies’ Wall of Fame.