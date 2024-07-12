 Skip to main content
Phillies part ways with former 3-time All-Star

July 12, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Philadelphia Phillies hat in the dugout

Aug 8, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detailed view of Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies are moving on from one of their notable offseason acquisitions.

The Phillies on Friday announced that they have released Whit Merrifield. The team recalled Weston Wilson to take Merrifield’s spot on the roster.

This is not what the Phillies envisioned when they signed Merrifield in February.

The 35-year-old had made the All-Star team last season with Toronto after batting .272 with 27 doubles, 11 homers and 26 stolen bases. It was Merrifield’s third time making an All-Star team.

Merrifield has played outfield, second base and third base this season — his first with the Phillies. But he has batted just .199 with a .572 OPS this season.

Wilson was batting .240 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in Triple-A.

Philadelphia PhilliesWhit Merrifield
