Phillies part ways with former 3-time All-Star

The Philadelphia Phillies are moving on from one of their notable offseason acquisitions.

The Phillies on Friday announced that they have released Whit Merrifield. The team recalled Weston Wilson to take Merrifield’s spot on the roster.

Prior to tonight’s game against the Oakland Athletics, the Phillies released utility player Whit Merrifield. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from Lehigh Valley (AAA). — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 12, 2024

This is not what the Phillies envisioned when they signed Merrifield in February.

The 35-year-old had made the All-Star team last season with Toronto after batting .272 with 27 doubles, 11 homers and 26 stolen bases. It was Merrifield’s third time making an All-Star team.

Merrifield has played outfield, second base and third base this season — his first with the Phillies. But he has batted just .199 with a .572 OPS this season.

Wilson was batting .240 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs in Triple-A.