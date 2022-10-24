Phillies players reveal their nickname for Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper has been a monster for the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason, and his teammates apparently have given him a fitting nickname.

The Phillies outfielder slugged a go-ahead 2-run home run in the 8th inning of Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday to put his team in front 4-3, which was the final score in their series-clinching win over the San Diego Padres.

Harper’s penchant for big hits has earned him the nickname “The Showman” from his teammates.

Rhys Hoskins mentioned the nickname during a postgame interview with FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal.

“We call him ‘The Showman.’ He always has a knack for those moments. He has his whole career,” Hoskins said.

Pitcher Zack Wheeler made a similar remark after the game when discussing Harper’s “Showman” nickname.

“We’ve always called him The Showman,” Wheeler said of Harper, via Matt Breen. “Every time he comes up in a big spot, he gets a knock or something like that. He’s a showman and that’s why we signed him and the city loves him.”

Harper has gotten a hit in all but the Phillies’ first postseason game this year (he’s hit safely in 10 of 11 games). He has clubbed five home runs this postseason and driven in 11 runs, including two in Game 4 against the Padres and two more in Game 5.

In addition to his big 2-run home run in Game 5, Harper had the big RBI double in Game 4 to give his Phillies their first lead of the game.

The 30-year-old has been on fire and a big leader of the explosive Phillies offense. That’s why they call him “The Showman.”