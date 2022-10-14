 Skip to main content
Phillies prospect Corey Phelan receives tributes following his death

October 14, 2022
by Larry Brown

Corey Phelan at a press conference

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that pitching prospect Corey Phelan died after losing his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The 20-year-old pitcher was a promising prospect, and his death touched the baseball world.

Many with the Phillies and those who were associated with Phelan paid tribute to the late pitcher.

Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April. He was originally an undrafted ree agent signed by the Phillies in 2020. He had a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings last year in the Florida Gulf Coast League.

