Phillies prospect Corey Phelan receives tributes following his death

The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that pitching prospect Corey Phelan died after losing his battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The 20-year-old pitcher was a promising prospect, and his death touched the baseball world.

Many with the Phillies and those who were associated with Phelan paid tribute to the late pitcher.

I am shaken and distraught to hear of the loss of Corey Phelan.May the Phelan family find peace knowing that their son and loved one was a beacon of joy and faith and that he has impacted so many in a positive way as he battled for his life and all that is good. Rip Corey 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) October 14, 2022

The BlueClaws are deeply saddened by the passing of Phillies prospect Corey Phelan. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and teammates both inside and outside of the Phillies organization. He will be missed, but his legacy and memory will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/yA7NSzMg47 — Jersey Shore BlueClaws (@BlueClaws) October 14, 2022

RIP Corey Phelan. I am blessed because of how you lived. But I am transformed because of how you died. Full of joy and hope for eternity with our God. 😢 You have the courage of stars. Your light will carry on endlessly, even after death. (@sleepingatlast) https://t.co/owVs2aTAZf — Mark Appel (@markappel26) October 14, 2022

Phelan was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in April. He was originally an undrafted ree agent signed by the Phillies in 2020. He had a 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings last year in the Florida Gulf Coast League.