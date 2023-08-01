Phillies pull off trade for coveted All-Star starting pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies have won the Michael Lorenzen sweepstakes.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Tuesday that the Phillies are acquiring the right-hander Lorenzen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The deal reportedly involves infield prospect Hao Yu-Lee going back to Detroit.

Lorenzen, 31, had been a highly-coveted starting pitcher on the trade market. He just made the All-Star team this year and has a 3.58 ERA in 105.2 innings pitched (approaching his career high). While Lorenzen will be a free agent after the season, he has the flexibility to slot in as a starter or as a multi-inning reliever.

After a slow start to the year, the Phillies are finding their groove. Though they won’t catch the Atlanta Braves for the division lead, Philadelphia now holds the second NL Wild Card spot at 57-49 (albeit with three other teams within half a game of them). The acquisition of Lorenzen, whom they beat out multiple top contenders for, gives the Phillies the option of going with a six-man rotation for the time being and then possibly firing up Lorenzen out of the bullpen once the dust settles.