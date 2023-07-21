Astros, Rays in hot pursuit of 1 pitcher before MLB trade deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros both find themselves jockeying for the top spot in their respective divisions ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. Apparently, they’re also eyeing the same trade target.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Astros and Rays are two squads that have expressed interested in Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

Michael Lorenzen’s trade value is peaking at the exact right time. The Astros and Rays are among the teams considering him at the deadline. Including today, Lorenzen has thrown 18-2/3 scoreless innings over his last 3 starts for the Tigers. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

It’s not hard to see why a couple of AL contenders are looking into trading for Lorenzen. He received the first All-Star selection of his 9-year career this season as a key starter in Detroit’s rotation. Lorenzen owns a 3.49 ERA across 17 starts in 2023. He’s also just one out shy of 22 straight scoreless innings, dating back to his June 30 start against the Colorado Rockies.

Despite playing in arguably the worst division in the majors, the Tigers have fallen behind in the playoff hunt. Their 44-52 record through 96 games has them five games out of first place in the AL Central and 9.5 games out of the third and final Wild Card spot.

Even if Detroit does manage to overtake the Minnesota Twins for the AL Central division lead, it’s hard to imagine them upsetting several juggernauts within the AL East and West. Trading away a veteran in Lorenzen in exchange for a solid prospect or two might be a more enticing option for the Tigers.

Lorenzen isn’t the only option for Houston and Tampa Bay ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Astros are also rumored to be interested in Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease, while the Rays might be one of several teams focusing their attention on Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.