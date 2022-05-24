 Skip to main content
Amazing photo of Aaron Judge holding a water bottle goes viral

May 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Aaron Judge holds a water bottle

Aaron Judge is a large individual, and that point is hammered home when he holds a bottle of water in his hands.

Judge homered twice in his New York Yankees’ 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. He was hanging out in the dugout after clubbing a solo home run in the top of the first inning and refreshed with some water.

He looked like an absolute giant holding the tiny bottle of water:

The image reminded many of Andre the Giant holding a beer can:

The bottle didn’t look quite as small in Judge’s hand as the beer can did in Andre’s, but it still looked pretty tiny.

Judge is listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds. He is a large dude and can make normal-sized objects look tiny.

Though this image from Monday’s game went viral, fans have been making the same observation about Judge for years:

The Yankees slugger is leading MLB with 17 home runs this season.

