Amazing photo of Aaron Judge holding a water bottle goes viral

Aaron Judge is a large individual, and that point is hammered home when he holds a bottle of water in his hands.

Judge homered twice in his New York Yankees’ 6-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. He was hanging out in the dugout after clubbing a solo home run in the top of the first inning and refreshed with some water.

He looked like an absolute giant holding the tiny bottle of water:

Aaron Judge with a normal sized water bottle is absurd @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/nzzW7rZcxm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 23, 2022

aaron judge makes this water bottle look like it’s for toddlers pic.twitter.com/CZCUCvsUox — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 23, 2022

The image reminded many of Andre the Giant holding a beer can:

This is Andre the Giant holding a normal sized beer can pic.twitter.com/1BPt8czU7R — CJ Roberts (@UncleCastle) May 23, 2022

The bottle didn’t look quite as small in Judge’s hand as the beer can did in Andre’s, but it still looked pretty tiny.

Judge is listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds. He is a large dude and can make normal-sized objects look tiny.

Though this image from Monday’s game went viral, fans have been making the same observation about Judge for years:

My new favorite thing is Aaron Judge with a small water bottle! Fe Fi Foe Fum. Go Yanks! #Yankees pic.twitter.com/G678zIZH3q — Nicholas Cannon 🐢 (@Nick31939) May 6, 2021

The Yankees slugger is leading MLB with 17 home runs this season.