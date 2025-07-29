Larry Brown Sports

Photo of Aaron Judge, Luka Doncic draws attention online

by Comments
Aaron Judge smiles while wearing a Yankees cap
Oct 18, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts at the end of the fifth inning in game five of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge is a giant in the baseball world, but he is actually fairly average when it comes to basketball players.

The New York Yankees slugger Judge met up on Monday at Yankee Stadium in New York, N.Y. with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. The two are both Jordan Brand athletes, and Doncic is in New York this week as part of a Jordan Brand sneaker tour.

Judge and Doncic posed for pictures together before the Yankees’ game on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays (though Judge is currently on the injured list due to an elbow issue). The former even gifted the latter with his own custom-made Yankees jersey (as well as with a pair of cleats and a game-used bat).

Here is a photo of Judge and Doncic posing with Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., another Jordan Brand athlete.

Judge is listed at 6-foot-7 and usually towers over everybody that he stands next to. But Doncic is listed at 6–foot-6 himself, resulting in the two looking just about the same height in those photos.

Much has also been made recently of Doncic’s physical build this offseason. He has been making a concerted effort to shed significant pounds this summer and looked absolutely ripped on a “Men’s Health” magazine cover that was released earlier in the day on Monday.

.
