Aaron Judge dealing with concerning injury issue

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is undergoing tests due to a lingering elbow issue.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Judge will be held out of the lineup as he goes for imaging on his elbow, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The manager did not offer any indication of how serious the injury was.

Notably, Judge could be seen grimacing after making a throw during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. At the time, the Yankees downplayed the issue and suggested Judge would feel better after a scheduled off-day.

Here’s the play in Toronto on Tuesday where Aaron Judge was wincing after a throw back to the infield.



Aaron Boone said Judge felt better on the off day, but then last night he was “really dealing with it” and “couldn’t throw well from the outfield.”pic.twitter.com/fRWa26HK2w — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) July 26, 2025

The Yankees obviously cannot go without Judge for any extended period of time. The 33-year-old is having a historically great season, hitting .342 with 37 home runs. He also missed significant time in 2023, but has otherwise been able to stay healthy over the past several seasons.

Judge’s injury issue comes at a delicate time for the Yankees, who sit 5.5 games back of the Blue Jays in the AL East. They do lead the AL Wild Card race, but only by 2.5 games, so they are hardly assured of a playoff spot. If Judge misses time, their status gets even shakier.