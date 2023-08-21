Photo of Dodger Stadium during Tropical Storm Hilary goes viral

A photo of how Dodger Stadium looked during Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday has gone viral.

Tropical Storm Hilary hit Southern California on Sunday, bringing rain and winds from San Diego up through Los Angeles and cities in the desert. In Los Angeles, residents were under national weather alerts telling them not to leave their homes unless it was for an emergency.

Amid the stormy conditions, photographer Victor Katona and pilot Esteban Jimenez flew in a helicopter over Los Angeles and captured some videos. Their video of Dodger Stadium went viral:

The video of Dodger Stadium made it look like Chavez Ravine had flooded due to all the rain. That was all misleading, as the parking lot surrounding the stadium was just wet, not flooded.

Though the video that went viral is misleading, the storm dumped plenty of rain throughout the Los Angeles area. The LA River was filled to significant heights.

The LA River right now. Fullest I’ve ever seen it. pic.twitter.com/6sLLAf6SKL — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) August 21, 2023

The Dodgers, Angels and Padres all played doubleheaders on Saturday to avoid Sunday’s rain.