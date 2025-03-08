Juan Soto makes shocking admission about free agency

Juan Soto agreed to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets this offseason. It was the largest contract ever handed out to a professional athlete based on total value.

As it turns out, he may have been able to get more.

Regarding this, per sources with direct knowledge, it was clear that multiple teams, including Boston, had a willingness to exceed high offer if they knew Soto would agree. Ultimately he chose Mets in part because of family-friendly vibe that Alex Cohen has established. https://t.co/zCcuGXxL4V — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 7, 2025

Dec 12, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto speaks during his introductory press conference at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During a recent interview with Abriendo Sports, Soto, speaking in Spanish, said other teams offered him a larger deal but he ultimately settled on the Mets because of their family-friendly vibe.

“The Mets didn’t offer the most money,” Soto said, via SNY. “Some teams offered more.”

In addition to the Mets, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers were believed to be the final teams Soto was considering. However, none of their reported offers eclipsed that of the Mets, with the Yankees allegedly coming in with an offer of 16 years and $760 million.

But that may have just been semantics.

SNY’s Andy Martino reports that “multiple teams,” including the Red Sox, were willing to offer more than the Mets if they were certain Soto would have been willing to accept it.

In the end, he wasn’t. The importance of family and not uprooting his loved ones played a larger role in Soto’s decision than whatever extra few million other teams were willing to offer.