Pirates announcers willed an Andrew McCutchen home run into existence

Superstitious Pittsburgh Pirates fans may be inclined to thank announcers Greg Brown and Kevin Young for at least one run during their team’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pirates star Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the 6th inning against Phillies starter Christopher Sanchez. Young predicted that McCutchen would do “something” to break the monotony of what was then a scoreless contest. Brown seconded his partner’s call.

“I almost feel like Andrew McCutchen’s about to do something. He’s dressed like a superhero today,” said Young.

“Uh huh, I like your call,” Brown replied.

Pirates broadcast just spoke this Andrew McCutchen home run into existence pic.twitter.com/mSXXjmVmLZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 21, 2024

One pitch later, the pair then switched it up and put a classic announcer’s jinx on Sanchez. The Pirates’ broadcast duo brought up how the Phillies All-Star has been extremely stingy in giving up home runs this season.

“Did we talk about Sanchez, how he never gives up home runs? I think we mentioned it earlier. I thought we did,” Brown pondered.

“We might have discussed it at one point. It might have came up,” responded Young.

As fate would have it, McCutchen smashed Sanchez’s very next pitch 431 feet to left-center field. The ball ended up in the Pirates’ bullpen for a 1-0 lead.

Even Brown and Young seemed stunned about had just happened. The broadcast booth went silent for a good 10 seconds as McCutchen rounded the bases for his 13th home run of the year.

Sanchez entered Saturday’s contest with just two home runs allowed this season — the fewest among qualified pitchers in the majors.