Reporter answers whether All-Star Bryan Reynolds will be traded

Bryan Reynolds was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ best player last season, which means he has attracted plenty of trade interest from other teams. But the Pirates do not have plans to deal him, according to one reporter.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Tuesday that the Pirates want to keep Reynolds. Pittsburgh apparently believes they will be competitive before the time Reynolds hits free agency after the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh has Reynolds’ rights for three more years. If they were to trade Reynolds now, that would indicate that they are perpetually rebuilding, with no plans of trying to win in the near term.

Reynolds, 27, is a .281 career hitter with a career .842 OPS. He has mostly played center field for the Pirates, but also has experience in left field and a little in right as well.

The Pirates are coming off a 62-100 season and have finished last in the NL Central three of the last four years. Outside of Reynolds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Oneil Cruz have shown promise for Pittsburgh as position players.