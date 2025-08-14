Pitcher at Little League World Series clocked at an absurd 82 mph

A pitcher at the Little League World Series this year is putting up some velocity numbers that would make Aroldis Chapman jealous.

Lin Chin-Tse, a 12-year-old pitcher for the team representing Taiwan in this year’s Little League World Series, was clocked at 82 mph on consecutive pitches during his appearance against Mexico on Thursday.

12 year old Lin Chin-Tse casually hit 82 MPH on back-to-back pitches for Chinese Taipei in the Little League World Series pic.twitter.com/SNYQXyayan — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 14, 2025

That is some serious heat. Since the Little League World Series is played with a 46-foot pitching distance, that pitch would be the equivalent of an MLB pitcher throwing 107 mph (MLB pitchers throw 60.5 feet away from home plate).

Lin Chin-Tse pitches for Tung-Yuan Little League, which is the Asia-Pacific and Middle East representative for the international group at the LLWS. Taiwan beat Mexico 3-0 in the game. That batter did a nice job attempting a swing on a pitch that has a 107-mph equivalent for the majors. It’s not easy to get a bat on a pitch thrown that hard.

For reference, Danny Almonte was throwing up to 79 mph at the Little League World Series in 2001. Almonte, of course, turned out to be two years older than the 12-year-old age limit for the Little League World Series.