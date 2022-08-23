Player at Little League World Series offers conspiracy theory on hot mic

One player at the Little League World Series believes in conspiracy theories.

Iowa was facing Washington in an elimination game at Williamsport, Pa. on Saturday. The Midwest Region representative was leading 6-3 with two outs and a runner on base in the bottom of the sixth.

Iowa was a strike away from winning, but the umpire called a full count pitch a ball, putting runners on first and second.

Iowa’s coach noticed his players were distraught about the call, so he went out to visit them at the mound. That’s when the conspiracy theory flied.

ESPN hot mic catches Little Leaguer blaming bad call on ESPN fixing the #LLWS 😆 pic.twitter.com/svPSWfroul — Brandon Contes (@BrandonContes) August 22, 2022

“It’s ESPN. It’s for ESPN so they can come back. Because ESPN likes it. It’s all for ESPN,” one of Iowa’s players said of the bad call.

The very next pitch was well off the plate, but the umpire called it a strike, seemingly as a makeup call. Iowa ended up winning the game 6-3.

How about that for a young kid already believing ESPN was trying to extend the game to create drama.

Iowa won its next elimination game and was set to face Texas on Tuesday. Perhaps there will be more ESPN conspiracies to create drama in that game.