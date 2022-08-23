Police investigating alleged sex act by fans at A’s game

Police are investigating an alleged sex act that took place in the stands of an Oakland A’s game on Sunday.

A video that was shared on social media Sunday showed two people sitting at the top of RingCentral Coliseum, all the way in the left field corner. They were about as far from home plate as possible, with very few others nearby.

In the video, a man appears to be seated in the last row, facing the field. A woman appears to be seated on top of the back of the chairs in the row in front of them, facing the man. She appears to have her head near the man’s midsection. Rumors suggested that she was partaking in oral sex with the man.

Police said they were aware of the allegation and that they are looking into it.

“The Oakland Police Department was not alerted to this until after the game, and we have initiated an investigation,” police said, via TMZ Sports.

Would this issue even bother the A’s? They’re last in the league in attendance and averaging just 9,576 fans per game. Maybe they’re just happy to have the extra bodies in the stadium, even if they are rooting from afar.