Police share new information on shooting at White Sox game

Police on Monday shared new information regarding the shooting that took place at a Chicago White Sox game on Friday night.

Two women were wounded by a bullet from a gun that went off during Friday’s White Sox-Oakland A’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The game was not delayed, though a postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice was called off.

On Monday, Chicago’s interim police superintendent said they have “almost completely” ruled out the possibility that the bullet came from outside the stadium. There were questions about whether the women were struck by a stray bullet shot from outside the stadium, but police believe the gun was fired from inside the stadium.

Two women were hit by a bullet. A 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, while a 26-year-old had a graze wound to her abdomen. The 26-year-old declined medical treatment.

A video that emerged on Friday showed the reaction from some people in the area where the shooting took place. The reaction made it seem like a minor incident.