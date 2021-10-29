Popular Braves coach could be candidate for Athletics manager?

The Oakland Athletics are suddenly looking for a new manager after the surprise departure of Bob Melvin to the San Diego Padres. They may find one in the form of a star coach of this postseason.

Atlanta Braves beat writer David O’Brien of The Athletic said this week that Braves third-base coach Ron Washington could be high on Oakland’s list of candidates. O’Brien notes that Washington spent 13 years on the A’s coaching staff across two different stints and was well-loved.

The 69-year-old Washington, who has been with the Braves since 2017, has plenty of managerial experience. He was the Texas Rangers’ skipper from 2007 to 2014, leading them to two World Series appearances. Washington has become especially popular this postseason with his aggressive sends from third base.

Washington came close to getting another MLB manager job not long ago. With his combination of experience, familiarity, and an elevated profile this postseason, Washington would be a highly competitive candidate for the Oakland gig.

Photo: Oct 9, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington walks in the dugout before game two of the 2021 NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports