Rafael Devers destroyed a Fenway Park seat with his home run ball

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is known for hitting some majestic home runs. On Sunday, he hit one so hard that it actually damaged Fenway Park.

Devers blasted a home run to right field during Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. Per Statcast, the ball came off Devers’ bat at 114.7 mph, his hardest-hit home run of the season.

Bad news for that baseball.

114.7 off the bat 💪 pic.twitter.com/JP4bNbr3Cc — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2024

Perhaps a better illustration of how hard the ball was hit, however, comes in the form of one of the wooden seats in right field at Fenway. The Red Sox posted on X that Devers’ home run ball actually knocked the back off one of those seats.

Fenway Facilities Incident Report: pic.twitter.com/oxvCPPswb2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 14, 2024

Fear not: per Tom Caron on NESN’s broadcast of the game, no person got hurt by the home run ball, and the damage to the chair was swiftly repaired.

Normally, the hazard with Fenway Park home runs is that someone’s windshield might get smashed if they made the mistake of parking beyond the Green Monster. Devers, who now has 23 home runs on the season, is finding new and unique ways to threaten his surroundings.