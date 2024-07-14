 Skip to main content
Rafael Devers destroyed a Fenway Park seat with his home run ball

July 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Oct 10, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) walks on the field before game three of the 2021 ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers is known for hitting some majestic home runs. On Sunday, he hit one so hard that it actually damaged Fenway Park.

Devers blasted a home run to right field during Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals. Per Statcast, the ball came off Devers’ bat at 114.7 mph, his hardest-hit home run of the season.

Perhaps a better illustration of how hard the ball was hit, however, comes in the form of one of the wooden seats in right field at Fenway. The Red Sox posted on X that Devers’ home run ball actually knocked the back off one of those seats.

Fear not: per Tom Caron on NESN’s broadcast of the game, no person got hurt by the home run ball, and the damage to the chair was swiftly repaired.

Normally, the hazard with Fenway Park home runs is that someone’s windshield might get smashed if they made the mistake of parking beyond the Green Monster. Devers, who now has 23 home runs on the season, is finding new and unique ways to threaten his surroundings.

