Video: Rob Refsnyder smashes car window with homer over Green Monster

Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder has been hitting practically everything in sight so far during Boston’s series with the New York Yankees this weekend. That even includes objects outside of Fenway Park.

With Boston trailing New York 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday, Refsnyder hit a moonshot solo home run over the Green Monster and down onto Lansdowne Street.

The 436-foot blast did come at a price, however.

Barstool Sports’ Jared Carrabis, who was at the game, tweeted out a video showing a smashed windshield on the roof of a white car in the parking garage across the street from Fenway Park. According to Carrabis, Refsnyder’s home run ball crashed through the windshield. A small crowd had gathered around the car to observe what had happened. A few people appeared to be taking pictures or videos to document the event.

That Refsnyder home run just smashed a windshield on the roof of the parking garage across the street. pic.twitter.com/aLGhOiD9hA — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 10, 2022

Later on, Carrabis tweeted a screenshot of a text he received from the alleged owner of the car that was on the receiving end of Refsnyder’s homer. The owner posed next to his broken back window with the home run ball in his hand.

This made my night. pic.twitter.com/SOzcv2bZCB — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 10, 2022

Refsnyder went 2-for-5 with two runs, two RBI and one broken windshield. That followed up a 4-for-5 performance on Friday night.