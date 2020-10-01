Video: Ramon Laureano dropped a f-bomb while mic’d up on broadcast

ESPN was given another reminder of the perils of live television when an athlete is mic’d up during play.

A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano was wearing a microphone and speaking to ESPN in the top of the third inning when he had to go chase down Eloy Jimenez’s leadoff double. The microphone appeared to pick up Laureano, in apparent frustration, talking about how fast Jimenez could “f—ing run.”

It’s worth asking why ESPN was even doing a live interview with a player on the field during the middle of an elimination playoff game, and it didn’t make for great viewing, either.

On-field mics pick this stuff up all the time. Running a player’s live audio during a situation like this is just asking for it.