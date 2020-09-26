Video: Aaron Boone screams at umpire John Tumpane over strike calls

Aaron Boone had yet another heated run-in with an umpire over balls and strikes.

Boone ripped into umpire John Tumpane over some strike calls in the first inning of the New York Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Boone was upset with a strike three call on Aaron Judge. Then he got upset with a strike call on Aaron Hicks and was ejected.

Boone raced out of the dugout and started yelling at Tumpane over the calls. He could be heard on the YES telecast dropping some F-bombs.

AARON BOONE JUST WENT NUTS "GUYS GOT A GOOD F***ING SINKER BUT THOSE ARE NOT F**ING STRIKES" pic.twitter.com/WmJ5VeCFIC — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 25, 2020

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara has a wicked sinker with some late break, which likely causes trouble for umpires. But that strike three call on Judge did look low, making Boone’s argument seem legitimate.

Stunningly embarrassing called strike 3 on Aaron Judge almost in the dirt by HP ump John Tumpane @MLBUA .. Boone thrown out arguing #BlueJays 3 #Yankees 0 B1 pic.twitter.com/np5Enb1DXT — ②④Ⓧ⑦ (@B_R_R_D) September 25, 2020

Tumpane is known for having a generous zone at times, so the favorable calls probably should not be too surprising.

As for Boone, this wasn’t even his best performance, which actually came last year.