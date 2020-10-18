Randy Arozarena wins ALCS MVP and is making postseason history

Randy Arozarena very deservingly won ALCS MVP after his Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. to advance to the World Series.

Arozarena, who was acquired by the Rays in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals in January, got the Rays off to a great start with a 2-run home run in the first inning.

RAYS STRIKE FIRST! Randy Arozarena's 2-run homer gives the Rays the early lead pic.twitter.com/PYMu9BlCzp — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 18, 2020

The homer was Arozarena’s fourth of the series and seventh of the postseason.

Not only did Arozarena become the first rookie position player in history to win ALCS MVP, but he’s closing in on another record.

Arozarena’s seven home runs put him one behind the record for the most in a single postseason. He can tie Nelson Cruz (2011), Carlos Beltran (2004) and Barry Bonds (2002) at eight if he hits one more and set the record with two more.

Time to look past rookie records… Randy Arozarena has 7 HR this postseason Only players with more in a single postseason: 2011 Nelson Cruz

2004 Carlos Beltrán

2002 Barry Bonds …with 8 each — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 18, 2020

The 25-year-old Cuban outfielder had seven home runs in 23 games during the regular season and has that many in 14 postseason games. He has been an unstoppable force and big reason why the Rays reached the World Series.