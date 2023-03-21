Randy Arozarena posed so hard after robbing home run with great catch

Randy Arozarena delivered yet another huge play for Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, and he sure knew how to celebrate afterwards.

Arozarena’s Mexico squad was leading Japan 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning of their semifinal game at loanDepot Park in Miami on Monday night.

Japan’s No. 6 hitter Kazuma Okamoto was leading off the bottom of the fifth and sent a 1-0 pitch from Patrick Sandoval deep to left. Arozarena drifted back to the fence and jumped up to rob the home run with a catch.

After making the catch, Arozarena just stared straight ahead for several seconds without moving.

RANDY ROBS IT!!! MY GOODNESS 🤯😳 📺: WBC on FS1 pic.twitter.com/qmtqs6NVfE — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Sandoval absolutely loved it.

Can we please just watch this guy play baseball every day please my word pic.twitter.com/vSiWi1H6E2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

Arozarena has been Mexico’s big hitter in the World Baseball Classic and has also come up with some huge plays in the field.

Not only did he rob a home run against Japan, but he also had a huge catch in front of the wall in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico.

Randy Arozarena is doing it ALL for Team Mexico! This time with his glove! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/HvG72j36i8 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 18, 2023

Arozarena also ended a 2-out threat by Japan in the fifth with a catch on the warning track with the bases loaded. He’s proven to be clutch at the plate and in the field.