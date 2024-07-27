Randy Arozarena pulled surprising move after being traded by Rays

Ex-Tampa Bay Rays slugger Randy Arozarena made sure to show some love to his former fan base before leaving for his new city.

On Thursday, Arozarena was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for a few prospects.

But instead of rushing to board a flight to the West Coast, Arozarena and his family were seen watching the Rays’ Friday contest against the Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Randy Arozarena and his family are in the stands cheering on the Rays after he was traded 🥺 pic.twitter.com/F8jNi01hX6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 26, 2024

The former All-Star and his family did leave the Trop in the middle of the 5th inning. Perhaps Arozarena had a late-night flight to join the Mariners in Chicago and thought he could catch a Rays game before heading out. After all, the Rays’ stadium is just a short drive away from the St. Petersburg airport.

The Mariners entered Friday ranked 28th (390) in the majors in runs scored and dead last in batting average (.216). While Arozarena hasn’t hit for average (.211) at the plate this season, he’s still driven his fair share of runs.

Through 100 games this season, the 29-year-old has tallied 15 home runs and 37 RBIs. Arozarena has also seemed to find his form of late. In 19 July contests, he’s batting .275 with a .551 slugging percentage, 11 extra-base hits and 9 RBIs.

Rays fans will forever remember Arozarena for his incredible performance in the 2020 playoffs. He led the Rays to the World Series and even won the ALCS MVP award after batting .377 with an otherworldly OPS of 1.273 across 20 postseason games.