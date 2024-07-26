Mariners pull off big trade for former All-Star

Trader Jerry’s has struck again.

The Seattle Mariners on Thursday pulled off a big trade ahead of the July 30 non-waivers deadline. They acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Mariners are sending minor league players Aidan Smith and Brody Hopkins plus a player to be named later to Tampa Bay as part of the deal.

The Mariners have been criticized by their fan base for not going “all-in” at trade deadlines. Making matters worse were the comments from their president Jerry Dipoto, who said the team’s aim was to have a .540 winning percentage. The team has now responded with a move that can get their fans excited.

Arozarena was the 2021 AL Rookie of the Year and an All-Star last season. The 29-year-old Cuban outfielder is a career .257 hitter with a .787 OPS. However, he has batted just .213 with a .717 OPS this season, which made him expendable.

The story of Arozarena is incomplete without sharing his postseason numbers. Arozarena has batted .336 with a 1.104 OPS during the postseason. He even took home ALCS MVP honors in 2020. If the Mariners are able to make the postseason, he’s the type of guy you want in the lineup.