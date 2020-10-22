Randy Arozarena ties Derek Jeter postseason record during Rays’ Game 2 win

Randy Arozarena continues to have a hot postseason, and he tied an impressive record on Wednesday night.

Arozarena went 1-for-3 with two walks in his Tampa Bay Rays’ 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Arozarena’s single in the ninth inning gave him 22 hits this postseason. That ties Derek Jeter for the most ever by a rookie in one postseason.

Jeter, who was widely recognized as a clutch hitter, had 22 hits in a postseason three times: 1996 (his rookie year), 2003 and 2009. Jeter accomplished the feat in 15, 17, and 15 games. Arozarena has done it in 16 games.

As for Rays fans wondering whether the hot hitting translates to a championship, the New York Yankees won the World Series in two of the three years when Jeter had 22 hits.

Arozarena also has seven home runs this postseason, which is one shy of tying the record for the most in a single postseason.