Rangers designate former All-Star infielder for assignment

The defending champions are throwing in the towel on a former All-Star.

The Texas Rangers announced on Saturday that they have designated first baseman Jared Walsh for assignment. They are doing so to make room for the activation of Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) from the injured list.

Walsh, 30, was an All-Star with the AL West rival Los Angeles Angels in 2021, hitting .277 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs that year. But his production fell off a cliff in subsequent years, in large part due to lingering neurological issues that Walsh believed may have been related to a bout with COVID-19.

Angels’ Jared Walsh opens up about neurological issues: ‘It’s been hell’ 'Walsh believes that COVID-19 could have played a role in his issues.'https://t.co/pWO42Byc50 — Billy Hanlon (@bhanlon15) May 20, 2023

After missing all but 39 games in 2023 with headaches, insomnia, and other symptoms related to his neurological issues, Walsh recovered to the point of being able to continue his MLB career. Still, Walsh was outrighted off the Angels roster following the 2023 campaign and was not much better after signing with the Rangers either. He hit .226 with one homer, seven RBIs, and 21 strikeouts in 17 games for Texas this season.

Lowe also plays the first base position for the Rangers (who are slowly getting much healthier) and was a Gold Glover there last season. That means that Walsh’s services will no longer be needed (though it seems possible that he could still catch on somewhere as a lefty platoon bat).