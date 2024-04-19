Rangers get massive Max Scherzer injury update

The Texas Rangers may be getting Max Scherzer back much earlier than expected.

A month following the Rangers’ 2023 World Series run, Scherzer underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back.

The 3-time Cy Young winner was originally targeting a return in late June. But according to a report Thursday from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Scherzer is slated to return “much sooner than expected.”

Scherzer is reportedly eyeing a return in early May after throwing 25 pitches in live batting practice on Monday. Scherzer has “checked all the boxes” as he works his way back to full health thus far. The next step for the 39-year-old is to get a rehab start in the minors.

Scherzer started Game 3 of the 2023 World Series but had to exit the contest earlier than expected. Scherzer pitched just three scoreless innings before being pulled from the mound due to back tightness.

The Rangers traded for Scherzer midway through last season. In eight starts for Texas, Scherzer had an ERA of 3.20 with 53 strikeouts across 45.0 innings pitched.