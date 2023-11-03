Rangers fan was so determined to get Corey Seager’s autograph at parade

One Texas Rangers fan was absolutely desperate to get star shortstop Corey Seager’s autograph at Friday’s championship parade. They were so desperate, in fact, that they probably broke a few rules and regulations to do it.

The fan in question bolted from the side of the parade route and rushed up to the truck carrying Seager during Friday’s parade. The fan handed over some sort of clothing item and a pen, and remarkably, Seager obliged and signed.

Not even a moving vehicle was stopping him from getting Corey Seager's autograph pic.twitter.com/hMfnUyTJyl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 3, 2023

Like everyone involved in the parade, Seager was being escorted by police, but they apparently did not see a threat here. To be fair, there wasn’t one: just someone who was extremely hyped to get their favorite player’s autograph, so it would seem. While Seager was signing, the person was jumping around and celebrating like they just won the World Series themselves.

You cannot blame any Rangers fan for wanting a piece of Seager, who had perhaps the biggest hit of the World Series and won MVP honors. Not only did someone manage to get his autograph at the parade, but they will have quite the story to tell about getting it, too.