Corey Seager had epic reaction to his 9th inning homer in World Series Game 1

The 2023 MLB playoffs have not been short of high drama. Game 1 of the World Series delivered even more thanks to Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager.

Texas trailed 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks entering the bottom of the 9th inning. Rangers centerfielder Leody Taveras drew a leadoff walk against D-Backs closer Paul Sewald.

Seager tied the game up with one swing of the bat. The 29-year-old slugger came up to the plate with one out and clobbered a first-pitch fastball to the right-field bleachers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

COREY SEAGER TIES THE GAME IN THE 9TH WITH ONE SWING OF THE BAT!!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/RcUnRf801c — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Seager let his emotions immediately take over as he left the batter’s box. He clearly knew the ball was gone the moment he made contact. The angle of Seager’s reaction would likely give every Rangers fan chills.

The rest of the Rangers were just as pumped to be given new life.

The player reactions to Corey Seager's home run #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/R2TrQ1HzWo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Seager’s clutch hit led to extra innings in the opening game of the 2023 World Series. Texas later won the game 6-5 on a walk-off home run from Adolis Garcia.