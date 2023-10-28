Rangers fans use interesting tactic to motivate Adolis Garcia

Adolis Garcia tormented the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Texas Rangers fans tried to evoke a similar performance from him in Game 1 of the World Series.

Garcia was named MVP of the championship series after batting .357 with 5 home runs throughout the 7-game series against the Astros. He closed out the series strong with 4 hits and 2 homers in the decisive Game 7 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Rangers fans eventually took over the stadium with chants when the result seemed all but final.

Garcia thrived while playing the villain opposite Astros fans all series long.

Rangers fans tried to recreate the animosity that Garcia felt at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas during Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. A handful of supporters began booing the 30-year-old slugger as he stepped up to the plate.

As he came up for his first AB, there were some Rangers fans “booing” Adolis Garcia to try and replicate the Houston environment 😅 He proceeded to knock in a run. pic.twitter.com/okchYaZbv9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

The reverse psychology employed by the Rangers fans worked. Garcia smacked an RBI single to left field. The RBI was his 21st of the postseason, tying St. Louis Cardinals legend David Freese for the most RBI in a single postseason.

There’s a good chance Garcia breaks that record this season — especially if Rangers fans continue to boo him like at Minute Maid Park.