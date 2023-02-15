 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 15, 2023

Rangers have concerning update on Jacob deGrom

February 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jacob deGrom ready to throw

Sep 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers’ spring training efforts got off to a poor start with a somewhat concerning update about pitcher Jacob deGrom.

deGrom, the Rangers’ big free agent acquisition, is being held back for the start of spring camp after experiencing tightness in his side. Rangers general manager Chris Young stressed that the decision was purely precautionary.

Even if this is a precautionary move, it is unlikely to make Rangers fans feel good. deGrom has had a lengthy history with injuries, and has made only 26 regular season starts over the last two years as a result. This is not exactly a sign that things are going to get better.

The Rangers will be paying deGrom a huge sum of money after signing him in the offseason. Their top priority is making sure he can pitch meaningful games and is healthy enough to do so. You can certainly understand their cautiousness as a result.

Article Tags

Jacob deGromTexas Rangers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus