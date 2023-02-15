Rangers have concerning update on Jacob deGrom

The Texas Rangers’ spring training efforts got off to a poor start with a somewhat concerning update about pitcher Jacob deGrom.

deGrom, the Rangers’ big free agent acquisition, is being held back for the start of spring camp after experiencing tightness in his side. Rangers general manager Chris Young stressed that the decision was purely precautionary.

Per Rangers’ GM Chris Young, Jacob deGrom felt tightness in his left side in his bullpen session a couple days ago. With the cold weather in Arizona and the field conditions, Texas is holding him back a day or two. CY said it’s just precautionary. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) February 15, 2023

Even if this is a precautionary move, it is unlikely to make Rangers fans feel good. deGrom has had a lengthy history with injuries, and has made only 26 regular season starts over the last two years as a result. This is not exactly a sign that things are going to get better.

The Rangers will be paying deGrom a huge sum of money after signing him in the offseason. Their top priority is making sure he can pitch meaningful games and is healthy enough to do so. You can certainly understand their cautiousness as a result.