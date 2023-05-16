 Skip to main content
Rangers announce big news on top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker

May 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kumar Rocker in a hat

Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker is greeted by fans as the baseball team heads toTD Ameritrade Park for their game against Michigan in the 2019 NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals at Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV / Tennessean.com

The Texas Rangers on Tuesday made a big announcement concerning top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said that Rocker suffered a torn ligament in his elbow and will need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Young added that the injury was something they hadn’t seen in exams.

Rocker is a well known prospect. The 23-year-old pitched in college at Vanderbilt and was dominant. He drew attention for striking out 19 batters during a no-hitter.

Rocker was drafted No. 10 overall by the New York Mets in 2021 but did not sign with them due to a dispute over his elbow/injury concerns. The Rangers took him No. 3 overall in 2022.

Rocker made six starts for the High-A Hickory Crawdads and went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.

Young said that Rocker was close to being promoted in the minors until suffering the injury that will require major surgery.

Kumar Rocker
