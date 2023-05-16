Rangers announce big news on top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker

The Texas Rangers on Tuesday made a big announcement concerning top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said that Rocker suffered a torn ligament in his elbow and will need to undergo Tommy John surgery.

Kumar Rocker is going to have Tommy John surgery later this week. More to come — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 16, 2023

Young added that the injury was something they hadn’t seen in exams.

Chris Young says this was an “acute” injury suffered on the mound, completely different from anything Rangers had seen in exams. Young recognized there was risk with pick; there is risk with all pitching https://t.co/TsuJxOIB3D — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 16, 2023

Rocker is a well known prospect. The 23-year-old pitched in college at Vanderbilt and was dominant. He drew attention for striking out 19 batters during a no-hitter.

Rocker was drafted No. 10 overall by the New York Mets in 2021 but did not sign with them due to a dispute over his elbow/injury concerns. The Rangers took him No. 3 overall in 2022.

Rocker made six starts for the High-A Hickory Crawdads and went 2-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.

Young said that Rocker was close to being promoted in the minors until suffering the injury that will require major surgery.