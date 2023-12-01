Report: 3 top teams out of Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

It appears the true market for free-agent superstar Shohei Ohtani is starting to take shape.

Ohtani is all but certain to sign a record contract this offseason, which means he will likely land with a team that has deep pockets and a high payroll. Three teams that meet those criteria have reportedly bowed out of the Ohtani sweepstakes.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Friday that the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets and Texas Rangers are no longer pursuing Ohtani. Passan wrote that those three historically big-spenders have “turned their attention to other players.”

The Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are still exploring the possibility of signing Ohtani.

Ohtani is recovering from elbow surgery that will cause him to miss the 2024 season as a pitcher, but he should be available to help teams as a hitter for 2024. His agent has insisted that the right-hander plans to resume pitching in the future, so Ohtani will likely be paid accordingly. The teams that are out on Ohtani may turn their attention toward Japanese star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

We know of at least one other team that is supposedly no longer pursuing Ohtani, but all the 29-year-old needs is two for a bidding war.