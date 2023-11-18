Report: 1 team already out of Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes

We do not know where Shohei Ohtani will land in free agency, but one team that may have previously had interest in signing him already appears to be out of the picture.

The Seattle Mariners are essentially out on Ohtani and have no way of realistically landing him, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. At certain points over the last year or so, the Mariners were believed to be one of the clubs positioning themselves for a possible run at Ohtani.

Ohtani will be hugely expensive, and that might have been the last straw for the Mariners. Still, expect some of their fans to be disappointed. Ohtani himself said he had an affinity for the city, and a great deal of attention was given to how Mariners fans tried to recruit him during last year’s All-Star Game.

Ohtani and his camp are keeping things close to the vest as he enters free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers are seen as the favorite, but at least one other team is thought to be making an aggressive push.