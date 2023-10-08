Rays concerned about manager Kevin Cash leaving for 1 other job?

After the Tampa Bay Rays’ promising 2023 season completely disintegrated in the playoffs, there now appears to some internal concern over manager Kevin Cash’s future.

Veteran baseball writer Peter Gammons appeared this weekend on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and discussed Cash’s status amid the Rays’ early playoff exit. Gammons suggested that Tampa Bay is concerned that Cash could ultimately leave to take the job as manager of the Cleveland Guardians.

“It’s something people there worry about,” said Gammons. “[Cash] loved Cleveland. He loved Tito [Terry Francona]. I know the Rays are a little concerned about it. It’s an intriguing thought.”

The two-time AL Manager of the Year Cash does indeed have the history with Cleveland. He was their bullpen coach for two seasons from 2013-14 immediately before becoming Rays manager in 2014. Cash also served in Cleveland under Terry Francona, who was previously his manager on the Boston Red Sox during Cash’s playing career.

The Guardians job is now officially open after Francona stepped down upon the completion of the team’s 2023 season amidst a series of health issues. Granted, it helps for the 99-win Rays that they have a far better long-term outlook than the 76-win Guardians (and more importantly that Cash is still under contract with Tampa Bay through 2025). But Cash, one of the game’s best managers and one who is still just 45 years old, may just be keen on a return to The Buckeye State before long.