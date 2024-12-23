Rays sign former Silver Slugger Award winner in free agency

The Tampa Bay Rays are trying their luck with a restoration attempt.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported Monday that the Rays are signing veteran slugger Eloy Jimenez in free agency. The 28-year-old Jimenez is getting a minor-league deal from Tampa Bay, Rogers adds.

Jimenez, a righty hitter, had his heyday about a half-decade ago with the Chicago White Sox, hitting 31 home runs as a rookie in 2019 and then having a Silver Slugger Award-winning season for Chicago in 2020.

But a host of injuries (to his hamstring, groin, adductor, heel, and more) have really set back the former top prospect Jimenez over the years since. Between the White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles last season, Jimenez was an overall negative-WAR player and eventually got demoted to the minors at one point after hitting sub-.240.

That said, Jimenez will now get a chance to compete with Jonathan Aranda for the DH job in Tampa Bay next season. He could also factor into the mix in the outfield after the Rays traded away a notable outfielder last month.