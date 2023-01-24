Red Sox acquire potential starting shortstop in trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox are in desperate need of middle infield help, and they made a move on Tuesday to address that.

The Red Sox have acquired shortstop Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, according to multiple reports. Kansas City will get left-handed reliever Josh Taylor in the deal, while the Red Sox also get a player to be named later.

Mondesi was viewed as a promising prospect when he was called up to the majors in 2016. He has battled injuries throughout his career, however. The 27-year-old played in just 15 games last season before suffering a torn ACL. He was batting .140 at the time of the season-ending injury.

Mondesi’s most productive seasons were in 2018 and 2019. He hit .270 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI in 177 games across the two seasons. He has appeared in a total of just 107 games over three years since.

Boston likely planned to move Trevor Story to shortstop after Xander Bogaerts left in free agency. However, Story recently underwent elbow surgery and will be out indefinitely. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said two weeks ago that the team was considering a big defensive change in the wake of Story’s injury.

Mondesi should see plenty of playing time if he can remain healthy.