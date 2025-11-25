Red Sox have acquired a former Cy Young finalist in trade

The Boston Red Sox have made a notable addition to their starting rotation.

Veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray was traded to the Red Sox on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. Gray’s contract is being restructured as part of the deal.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the St. Louis Cardinals are eating $20 million of Gray’s contract to facilitate the trade.

Gray, 36, is a three-time All-Star who was the runner-up for the AL Cy Young Award in 2023 when he was with the Minnesota Twins. He has spent the last two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. Gray made 32 starts in 2025 and went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA.

The Red Sox have been in the market for a No. 2 starter behind Garrett Crochet. Gray might not be the best they can do at that spot in their rotation, but he has been plenty reliable and has had an ERA below 4.00 in three of the last four seasons.

Gray began his MLB career with the Oakland A’s in 2013 and was traded to the New York Yankees midway through the 2017 season. He also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds in addition to all of the aforementioned teams. Gray is 125-102 in his career with 3.58 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.