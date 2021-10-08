Listen: Red Sox announcers were salty over Randy Arozarena’s celebration

The Boston Red Sox got shutout 5-0 in Game 1 of the ALDS Thursday by the Tampa Bay Rays. It wasn’t too fun of a night for anyone associated with the team, not even their radio announcers.

Randy Arozarena homered in the fifth inning to make it 4-0. He had some fun pumping up his teammates afterwards. He pounded his chest, pointed his finger, flexed in the dugout and did some pushups.

In what is absolutely the most Boston fan thing I can imagine, their radio team simply would not stop talking about Randy Arozarena celebrating his home run: pic.twitter.com/e9cqlVlMgX — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2021

Red Sox radio announcers Joe Castiglione and Will Flemming gave a description of Arozarena’s celebration and did not seem too thrilled.

“He didn’t move for about five seconds after hitting it,” Flemming noted.

The two did have a chuckle and admitted they support players having fun. But they did point out how far Arozarena took it.

When it comes to celebrating big hits, it could be a lot worse.