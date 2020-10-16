Former All-Star upset over Marcell Ozuna selfie celebration on home run

Marcell Ozuna had a huge game for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, though his celebrations left some annoyed.

Ozuna has been taking mock selfies as a form of celebration this postseason. This time he did a mock selfie after rounding third base following his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2-HR game? Oh yeah, go ahead with the selfie, Marcell Ozuna pic.twitter.com/QSK24PjYWY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2020

Stopping mid-home run trot to pose and celebrate rubbed some the wrong way. One person who did not like it was former All-Star pitcher Greg Swindell.

Swindell, who was an All-Star in 1989 and won the 2001 World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, shared his annoyance via Twitter.

“This MFer just stopped and took a “selfie” rounding 3rd on a home run. When does this s— stop. I’m sorry. But that’s enough,” Swindell said (profanity edited by LBS).

Swindell told another person that he hoped someone would throw at Ozuna to send a message. He also described himself as “old school.”

Good night Braves fans. I’m not a Dodger fan. I’m an old school though. Fun is fun. And maybe just maybe, y’all can win again. And be in the WS. Good luck. I love you all. — greg swindell (@GregSwindell) October 16, 2020

Ozuna pulled the same move earlier in the playoffs.

The Postseason goes by really fast. You should try to take mental pictures of the high points. pic.twitter.com/g98KwqQIxF — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 1, 2020

He also did the mock selfie thing after the Braves won the NLDS.

Take a selfie if you've just won the NLDS. Ozuna leading the #Braves in a true Marcellebration! pic.twitter.com/COn50FOo5y — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) October 8, 2020

I give lots of leeway to players who react in the moment and show passion immediately after making a big play. And I have no problem calling out silly unwritten rules. Pitchers being fired up right after a strikeout or doing a bat flip immediately after a home run is justifiable. But stopping mid-home run trot take a mock selfie before you’ve even crossed the plate is taking things too far. That’s not an immediate reaction; that’s premeditated and disrespectful to your opponent. Even Braves manager Brian Snitker doesn’t seem to like it.