Former All-Star upset over Marcell Ozuna selfie celebration on home run

October 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

Marcell Ozuna selfie celebration

Marcell Ozuna had a huge game for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, though his celebrations left some annoyed.

Ozuna has been taking mock selfies as a form of celebration this postseason. This time he did a mock selfie after rounding third base following his second home run of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Stopping mid-home run trot to pose and celebrate rubbed some the wrong way. One person who did not like it was former All-Star pitcher Greg Swindell.

Swindell, who was an All-Star in 1989 and won the 2001 World Series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, shared his annoyance via Twitter.

“This MFer just stopped and took a “selfie” rounding 3rd on a home run. When does this s— stop. I’m sorry. But that’s enough,” Swindell said (profanity edited by LBS).

Swindell told another person that he hoped someone would throw at Ozuna to send a message. He also described himself as “old school.”

Ozuna pulled the same move earlier in the playoffs.

He also did the mock selfie thing after the Braves won the NLDS.

I give lots of leeway to players who react in the moment and show passion immediately after making a big play. And I have no problem calling out silly unwritten rules. Pitchers being fired up right after a strikeout or doing a bat flip immediately after a home run is justifiable. But stopping mid-home run trot take a mock selfie before you’ve even crossed the plate is taking things too far. That’s not an immediate reaction; that’s premeditated and disrespectful to your opponent. Even Braves manager Brian Snitker doesn’t seem to like it.

