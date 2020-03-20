Red Sox appear to know conclusion of MLB sign-stealing investigation

We’ve been waiting quite a while for an update on MLB’s investigation into the Boston Red Sox, but it sounds like the team might already know what’s coming.

Red Sox lawyers were in court Friday as part of a lawsuit brought by fantasy sports contestants over sign-stealing by both Boston and the Houston Astros. One lawyer, as well as the judge in the case, seemed to hint that the Red Sox will be accused of using electronic devices to steal signs by commissioner Rob Manfred.

The lawyer, Lauren Moskowitz, said the Red Sox do not admit to rules violations when asked, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. Judge Jed Rakoff indicated that this was contrary to the commissioner’s findings.

“That’s interesting,” Rakoff said. “So you think the commissioner of baseball was just off base in your view?”

It’s been hinted that the Red Sox were up to something in 2018, but that it was less severe than Houston’s system. This hints at that being true. We won’t know for sure until we see the report, and MLB has been slow to release their findings, but it does sound like the Red Sox are both aware of the findings and don’t agree with them.