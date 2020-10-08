Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez calls out Manny Machado

Boston Red Sox ace Eduardo Rodriguez called out Manny Machado on Wednesday night for what he believes was some hypocritical behavior.

Machado is known for his big celebrations on the field. That includes what the San Diego Padres third baseman did after hitting a home run in the top of sixth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Machado had a ferocious bat throw after his home run.

Now we go pic.twitter.com/1geAdtJ2Gp — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 8, 2020

Machado seemed to take issue with Brusdar Graterol’s behavior after Cody Bellinger’s home run-saving catch the next inning. Rodriguez and many others found Machado’s behavior hypocritical.

Rodriguez sent a tweet pointing out the hypocrisy. He wondered why it’s alright for Machado to dance and celebrate huge home runs, but a pitcher can’t do the same after an out.

So you can hit balls in to the moon and almost dance at play why the pitcher can do wherever they want after they get you out if you call it lets the kids play is about everybody not just let the hitters play right “you do it I do it” I think — Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) October 8, 2020

It’s a great question.

If you think it’s acceptable for you and your teammates to celebrate, then you shouldn’t have an issue with the other team doing the same. Does Machado not think it works both ways?

Rodriguez missed all of this season after a myocarditis diagnosis following his bout with COVID-19. In 2019, Rodriguez went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA. He has shown some emotion on the mound in the past.