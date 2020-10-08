Manny Machado, Brusdar Graterol get into it after Cody Bellinger catch

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers are beefing once again, and it has to do with celebrations.

Manny Machado was livid with Dodgers reliever Brusdar Graterol over the way the pitcher celebrated a great catch from Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger made an incredible catch (video here) to rob Fernando Tatis Jr. of a go-ahead 2-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Graterol was so thrilled to be spared of surrendering the lead that he tossed his hat and glove in celebration.

Let’s also not lose sight of Brusdar Graterol’s AMAZING celebration pic.twitter.com/eiiqYwjgoQ — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 8, 2020

Machado may have taken issue with the celebration and said something to Graterol. The Dodgers pitcher responded by sarcastically waving and blowing a kiss to Machado, who yelled a bunch of profanity in response.

Mookie Betts and of course Max Muncy joined in. Muncy is known for getting into tussles with opposing players. Machado is known for that, too, going back to when he was with the Dodgers.

The incredible catch by Bellinger and reactions from the players will only intensify the rivalry between the two strong NL West squads.