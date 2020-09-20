Red Sox fan in police custody after sneaking into Fenway Park

A Boston Red Sox fan is in police custody after sneaking into Fenway Park on Sunday.

A fan snuck into Fenway during the top of the eighth inning and interrupted the Red Sox’s game against the New York Yankees. He climbed into an area next to a few people running TV cameras. The fan then flung a hat towards the field.

Who is this guy and how did he get into Fenway Park? pic.twitter.com/rvYFcJPaAj — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 20, 2020

The Red Sox won the game 10-2. The team issued a statement after the game about the fan, saying he was apprehended and in police custody.

“During today’s game, a fan scaled the back of the Green Monster wall to access the ballpark and caused a stoppage to the game. Red Sox security and BPD quickly apprehended the fan who is now in police custody,” the statement said.

Fans have not been allowed to attend MLB games this season due to restrictions related to the coronavirus. This fan somehow managed to sneak in. It’s not the first time we’ve seen odd fan behavior at Fenway Park.