Red Sox fan shows off wild Indianapolis 500-themed home run celebration

One Boston Red Sox fan is very excited for Monday’s Indianapolis 500. So excited, in fact, that he broke out a very appropriate celebration after the team hit a home run in the first inning of Saturday’s game.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run during Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston, Ma. In response, the fan, wearing an Indianapolis 500 T-shirt, proceeded to open up a bottle of milk and dump it on himself.

What was that?! 😂



A guy just poured milk on himself after Jarren Duran's home run🥛 pic.twitter.com/qWOpmsRy1S — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 24, 2025

For the unaware, the winner of each year’s Indianapolis 500 famously celebrates by drinking milk. Some choose instead to just dump it on themselves, as this fan did.

Excitement? Insanity? Stealth promotion for FOX’s Indianapolis 500 coverage? Perhaps it was all of the above, but it made for a very strange and unusual moment.

The 2025 edition of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to begin on Monday at 12:45 p.m. Robert Shwartzman will start in the pole position, while back-to-back defending champion Josef Newgarden will have to start from the back of the field due to illegal car modifications.