 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 10, 2023

Red Sox first-rounder’s unfortunate old Instagram post resurfaces

July 10, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
The scoreboard at Fenway Park

Jul 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, United States; Boston Red Sox outfielder John Andreoli (67) fields a ball off of the Green Monster during practice at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The newest member of the Boston Red Sox may have some explaining to do to the team’s fans.

The Red Sox selected former Virginia catcher Kyle Teel with their first-round pick in this week’s MLB Draft (No. 14 overall). Teel, 21, is a lefty power bat who was the ACC Player of the Year for 2023.

But it didn’t take long for an unfortunate old social media post by Teel to resurface. Jomboy Media’s “Talkin’ Baseball” shared a screenshot of a post to Instagram in which a much younger Teel was wearing the jersey of the hated New York Yankees along with the caption, “Let’s go Yankees.”

It is unclear from the screenshot when exactly the photo was posted by Teel. But it is no longer visible on Teel’s public Instagram page, perhaps as he tries to cover his tracks.

All will be forgiven for the Red Sox faithful if Teel starts raking for them in due time (he hit .407 last season at Virginia with a silly 1.130 OPS). For now though, Teel is the latest baseball player to learn the hard way that you have to watch out for that social media footprint.

Article Tags

Boston Red SoxKyle Teel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus