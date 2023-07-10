Red Sox first-rounder’s unfortunate old Instagram post resurfaces

The newest member of the Boston Red Sox may have some explaining to do to the team’s fans.

The Red Sox selected former Virginia catcher Kyle Teel with their first-round pick in this week’s MLB Draft (No. 14 overall). Teel, 21, is a lefty power bat who was the ACC Player of the Year for 2023.

But it didn’t take long for an unfortunate old social media post by Teel to resurface. Jomboy Media’s “Talkin’ Baseball” shared a screenshot of a post to Instagram in which a much younger Teel was wearing the jersey of the hated New York Yankees along with the caption, “Let’s go Yankees.”

Red Sox first round pick Kyle Teel grew up a HUGE Yankee fan pic.twitter.com/2H4LnCLTlT — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 10, 2023

It is unclear from the screenshot when exactly the photo was posted by Teel. But it is no longer visible on Teel’s public Instagram page, perhaps as he tries to cover his tracks.

All will be forgiven for the Red Sox faithful if Teel starts raking for them in due time (he hit .407 last season at Virginia with a silly 1.130 OPS). For now though, Teel is the latest baseball player to learn the hard way that you have to watch out for that social media footprint.