Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Unfortunate old tweet from new Giants acquisition goes viral

August 3, 2022
by Darryn Albert
JD Davis got dunked on this week by a past version of himself.

The veteran slugger Davis got traded from the New York Mets to the San Francisco Giants before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Darin Ruf went to the Mets while Davis, lefty pitcher Thomas Szapucki, and prospects Carson Seymour and Nick Zwack went to the Giants.

An unfortunate old tweet sent by Davis in 2012 went viral after the trade. In the old tweet, Davis proclaimed himself to be a die-hard Giants hater and said that he was “a fan of any team facing the Giants.”

Now 29 years old, Davis was just 19 when he sent the tweet. The Cal State Fullerton product also recently revealed to reporters that he grew up a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, which probably explains the aversion to the Giants.

Davis’ tweet is harmless in the grand scheme of things, and he will probably have a nice laugh about it today. But it is a good lesson not to talk too much trash because you never know where you are going to end up in the future (as this fellow pro athlete once demonstrated as well).

